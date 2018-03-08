GJRAT-Scholars and researchers at an international conference that concluded here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) painted a prosperous Pakistan picture, stressing all the social and economic woes of the country will cease to exist in this very 21st century.

“Pakistan is fully equipped to meet the challenges of this century. It is the fifth biggest political unit and they have resilience in the most difficult of times,” Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani, chairman Gallop Pakistan, said.

Brought together by Political Science & International Relations department in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), the experts at the conference “Contemporary Pakistan” gave an in-depth analysis of a range of issues related to Pakistan’s security and internal challenges.

The two-day conference focused on challenges and threats facing today’s Pakistan and suggested ways to address them for social and economic progress.

Dr Ijaz Shafi said that the economic changes witnessed during the last 25 years, especially with regard to concentration of wealth, have stunned the world.

“What we lack now is ideological leadership, but our hope is our younger generation,” he said.

Speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dr Gilani said that the mega project is linked with more than 2000 commercial Chinese projects in the world. He said that 31 energy projects, 18 transport projects, and 11 technology projects launched by China were currently under way in Pakistan.

The participants discussed CPEC, different forms of government in Pakistan, extremism, terrorism, violence, etc; in three sessions which were presided over by Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad Khan and Prof Dr Ayyaz Mahmood on the concluding day of the conference.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum presided over the opening ceremony.

“A strong contemporary Pakistan is linked with promoting positive social and democratic values, especially in the wake of the changes brought about by the new world order,” Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, who was the chief guest at the opening day of the conference, told the participants.

He called upon the scholars to rise equally to the occasion to enhance intellectual awareness of the people.

Dean Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood gave the welcome address.

Chairperson Dr Muhammad Mushtaq detailed the two-day conference activities.

Dean faculty of Arts Dr Farishullah Yousufzai also expressed his views.

“A sustainable solution to the contemporary external and internal challenges lies in constructing a new positive national narrative,” Dr Ishtiaq said, adding that a problem viewed from multiple different angles offers as many solutions.

He said that society, economy, politics, defence and foreign policy are the vital pillars of state. Pakistan always wants and has worked for peace in the region. He said that Pakistan and South Asia are the focus of world attention.

Dr Fauzia Maqsood expressed hope that a strong Pakistan will emerge through the current crises.

Dr Farishullah stressed the need for individual as well as collective efforts to rebuild the image of Pakistan. “We need not get disappointed however difficult these crises may be. The nation has always shown courage and determination in the most difficult of times with a gallant resilience of spirit,” Dr Farishullah said.

In the first session on Tuesday, the papers presented were: Pak-Afghan Border Management Issues: A way forward by Prof. Dr Iram Khalid of the PU; Pakistan-India Impasse: The way forward by Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmad Khan (PU). Geopolitical Importance of Pakistan and the Muslim Word/South Asia by Dr Farah Gul Baqai (Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad); ‘Pakistan: Interpreting the Role of Geostrategic Location and the Middle Power Status’ by Dr Ghulam Ali of School of Marxism, Sichuan University, Zigong, PR China; ‘Nuclear Diplomacy: A Case Study of French and Pakistani Behaviour’ by Dr Humaira Dar of the GC Women University, Sialkot.

In the second session, the papers presented were: ‘Displacement from FATA Pakistan (2009-2016): Issues and Challenges’ by Dr Sohail Ahmad, COMSATS Islamabad; ‘Merger of Federally-Administered Tribal Area (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Implications of Pak-Afghan Relations’ by Dr Azmat Ullah of GC University, Faisalabad; ‘Horizontal Inequalities and Ethno-political Violence in Pakistan: A Case Study of Balochistan’ by Zahra Mirza; and ‘Census 2017 and Balochistan: Investigating the Influx of Afghan Refugees and its Consequences’ by Abdul Wadood, BUITEMS, Quetta.