Rawalpindi - Department of Anthropology of Fatima Jinnah Women University celebrated World Anthropology Day on Wednesday as part of its initiative to highlight significance of the discipline of anthropology in promoting cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence.

The department of anthropology was richly decorated by students of anthropology and sociology on the occasion. Different paintings, samples of truck art, jewellery, depictions of village scenes and folk tales and other customs and traditions were highlighted by students as peculiar representations of various cultural areas of Pakistan.

The students displayed colours of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in their paintings and artistic representations.

Another special theme for celebrating the day was to wear cultural dresses of all the provinces and governed territories of Pakistan. The students and faculty members fervently dressed up in vibrant traditional dresses of various regions of Pakistan.

The students and faculty also shared different traditional foods.

The heads of departments including Dr Bilal and faculty from other departments were invited to share the food with anthropologists and enjoy traditional tastes. After the lunch, students of various cultural regions of Pakistan presented traditional dances and performed with folk songs.

Students, faculty members and head of the department also held a walk around the varsity to create awareness about anthropology and its significance as it is a newly-established department in the university and a growing field in Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, Uzma Raja, a student of anthropology 2nd semester, said that Pakistan is a country blended with numerous cultures and diversity.

“One should respect each other’s point of views and sentiments and respect the culture as well,” she added. She said that such functions should also be held in future so that the students could meet each other and to understand their culture.