PPP to hold rally on International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party will hold Karawan-e-Benazir rally today in connection with the International women’s Day to press for protection of the rights of women.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman will lead the rally that will start from National Press Club and culminate at D-Chowk.

General Secretary PPP women wing Punjab Nargis Faiz Malik said that rallies would be led by PPP women leaders in all four provincial capitals on International Women Day. She said that every year, the PPP celebrated this day to empower women and ensure equality for them as PPP was the first party that had taken concrete and targeted steps during its regimes to empower women at different levels in all sectors. She said that women in PPP were considered the backbone of the party, adding that they had been instrumental in organising rallies, demonstrations and public meetings.–APP

RAC displays women artists’ work

RAWALPINDI: To mark International Women’s Day, a two-day group painting exhibition by 20 female artists was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council on Wednesday.

PML-N MNA Begum Tahira Aurangzeb flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition. More than 60 art pieces comprising landscape, miniature, calligraphy and figurative art were put on display.–staff reporter

The female artists were paid rich tribute by MNA Begum Tahira Aurangzeb in her inaugural speech. She said that women role in every field was integral for development. The female artists included Mamoona Humayoun, Sofia Hameed, Saima Amir, Tayyaba Aziz, Sabahat Paracha, Shahnaz, Kiran Firdous, Nadia Raza, Shagufta Yasin, Maryam Mushtaq, Quratul Ain, Noorus Saba, Samra Hassan, Sunmbal Javed, Javeria Hashmat, Ishrat Bibi, Amara Shakir, Wajiha Abid, Faryal Masood, Faiza and Arooj Bibi. The exhibition will conclude today.

Environmental survey of industrial areas underway

APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency is conducting ambient air quality monitoring survey of industrial areas in sectors 1-9, I-10 and Kahuta Triangle, officials at Climate Change Division said on Wednesday.

The monitoring, started February 1, is aimed at determining pollution sources in the mentioned areas and adopting measures to address them. Mobile automatic ambient air quality monitoring station and high volume air samplers for suspended particle matter are being used during the survey, the officials said. The number of monitoring locations includes 10 locations in sector I-9, 13 in sector I-10 and 7 in Kahuta Triangle, they said.

The officials said that a comprehensive report would be drafted by analysing data of the more than month long activity after completion. The Pak-EPA also has a plan to conduct ambient air quality monitoring of all residential sectors of Islamabad, the officials added.

The officials said that a station would be placed at each location for 24 hours to monitor parameters including Nitric Oxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Oxides of Nitrogen, Methane, Non-Methane Hydrocarbons, Total Hydrocarbons, Carbon Monoxide, Sulphur Dioxide, Ozone and particulate matter less than 2.5 microns.