Driving schools being set up for public in all districts

On the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan, driving schools are being established across the province to train best drivers according to international standards. The schools are being supervised by the Punjab traffic police department where the trainees are being provided practical training. The initiative was launched to create job opportunities for the skilled drivers and ensure safe driving on the roads. Punjab DIG Traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar on Wednesday told reporters that the project of driving schools was made operational in 12 districts of province. However, he said, in the light of directions of police chief, the driving and training schools are being established in each district of the province. Under the training project, individuals would be imparted high-quality training besides guidance related to traffic rules. Furthermore, before acquisition of driving license a two-week short-course with four weeks long-course will be held. In this aspect, a comprehensive SOP and syllabus of driving courses from Punjab headquarters had been sent to all districts of the Punjab province so that in the light of these instructions police welfare schools should be started as early as possible in the remaining districts. The DIG said that the Inspector General had approved the establishment of these schools and the enrolment at these schools would be increased in future. The DIG traffic also said that major cause of poor traffic system was due to deficiency of well-experienced instructors and scarcity of standard driving schools in the province. Therefore, traffic police were introducing modern driving schools to produce expert drivers. Consequently, the ratio of road accidents will be reduced and smooth flow of traffic on roads will be improved, he said. –Staff Reporter

Literary sitting

English Literary Society in collaboration with Progressive Writers' Association held a special sitting on Trans-realism Movement at Alhamra Adbi Baithak here. Rudy Rucker framed the term Trans-realism taking inspiration from various shades of art, science fiction, fantasy and literary fiction. Many writers termed it a branch of Magical Realism school of thought. This special sitting was presided over by Pakistani critic and fiction writer Amjad Tufail. The writers including Prof. Anwarul Haq, Rubia Jilani, Javaid Aftab,Husnain Bukhari, Comrade Tanveer,Comrade Shafiq, Ayesa Wyne and Thir-bin Shahad presented their point of view about the movement and shed light on difference various aspects of the same. They also gave input on how this moment contributed to infusing new ideas and thoughts in the society. They said Trans-realism meant to go beyond the reality, human knowledge, reason and human conditions. It also related to supernatural elements and mystic satisfaction that provided answer many unexplainable emotions. The movement escaped reality but it hinged on natural feelings as human beings were controlled by natural forces.–Staff Reporter

PHC seals 24 quacks’ businesses

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 24 businesses of quacks in the city, and initiated further proceedings against them. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, in their actions during the last two days, the PHC teams had sealed 24 businesses which included 19 general quacks, two homoeopaths and one each fake dentist, maternity home and bone-setter. At 19 centres, quacks were posing as general physicians, which included Tauheed Clinic and Medical Store, Khawaja Clinic, Abdul Rasheed Dispensary, Shafiq Clinic, Abbas Clinic and Hafiz Pharmacy, Zahid Clinic, Bhatti Clinic, Rizwan Clinic and Allah Nawaz Clinic, Javaid Medical Centre, Wajid Clinic, Saif Clinic, Zahra Medical Centre, Eman Clinic, Al-Shafi Dawakhana, Sajjad Clinic, Qamar Clinic, Naveed Clinic, Barkat Clinic and Abdur Razzaq Clinic. Moreover, besides sealing Qadri Homoeopathic Clinic and Haider Homoeo Clinic, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Manzoor Ahmed Jarrah and Naseem Maternity Home were also closed down. The PHC sealed more than 7,700 businesses of quacks and imposed a fine of Rs58 million. –Staff Reporter

Journalists seek action against officials backing land mafia

Journalists on Wednesday appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action against revenue and police officials backing land mafia in the Journalists Colony. In a statement, they also the CM to help them get their plots retrieved. “Although government operation helped journalists get back their plots, some land grabbers were so strong because of backing of officials from revenue and police departments,” they said. The journalists appreciated Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir and DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf for their support. They regretted that some officials of revenue department did not cooperate with them. They alleged Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmad Bhindar and his subordinate revenue officer created hurdles in the way of operation against land grabbers. They said that the influential revenue officers and support of assistant commissioner provoked the land grabbers to attack the journalists in the colony.–Staff Reporter

JI gears up electioneering

A meeting of the Jamaat-i- Islami held at Mansoora on Wednesday decided to accelerate the electoral activities of the JI throughout the country in order to bring about a real change and to pave way for an Islamic revolution. The meeting presided over by the JI Chief Senator Sirajul Haq also decided to hold a two day convention of the JI candidates for national and the provincial assemblies towards the end of the current month at which the election strategy of the JI would be approved. The meeting decided JI’s strategy for the election of the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, Senate. JI deputy chiefs Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Radhid Nasim, Asadullah Bhutto, Prof, Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha and Secretary Information, Muhammd Asghar, Hafiz Sajid Anwar, Syed Waqas Jafery and Amirul Azeem attended the meeting. The meeting expressed grave concern over the anti Muslim riots in Sri Lanka and urged the Pakistan government to adopt suitable measures to stop that. It also discussed the current situation in Syria and decided that the JI welfare wing Al-Khidmat Foundation would speed up its relief activities there. Addressing the meeting, Sirajul Haq said that the general elections were at hand but the Election Commission had not ensured the enforcement of the electoral reforms. –Staff Reporter

DIG Malik takes over NH&MP Central Zone

DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik has taken over NH&MP Central Zone Wednesday, said a press release. Earlier, he served on various senior posts of Punjab police, FIA NH&MP and IB. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik is known as professional, hardworking, dedicated and honest police officer in Police Service of Pakistan. After taking the the charge, Malik held a meeting to review road safety steps. Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated his resolve to continue public service and issued warning against lethargy and negligence. He urged field officers to work with dedication to uphold the department’s prestige.