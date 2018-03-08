DUBAI-Islamabad United's hopes of reclaiming the Pakistan Super League 2018 title were dealt a major blow when they lost their star all-rounder Andre Russell to a hamstring injury.

The inaugural PSL champions looked back to their very best on Sunday, defeating the previously undefeated Karachi Kings by eight wickets — a game Russell took part in. However, that game proved to be Russell's last in the 2018 edition of PSL as he injured his hamstring in the opening over of that encounter.

Islamabad United physio Errol Alcott revealed that the West Indian has a Grade 2 tear in his right hamstring, meaning the 29-year-old cricketer will be sidelined for four to eight weeks, effectively ending his tournament.

Russell is expected to head back home to nurse his injury. His most prominent contribution of the tournament came in the win over Lahore Qalandars when he hit a six in the super over to get his team over the line.