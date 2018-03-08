LAHORE - The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (Inmol) launched Theranostic services and the targeted therapy, claiming to be the first institute in Pakistan offering such facilities to the cancer patients.

A press release issued on Tuesday said the Inmol director and his team felt pride in entering a new era of state-of-the-art Theranostic services with Gallium-68 PET scan, followed by targeted therapy with Lu-177-DOTA-NOC.

It is envisaged that the Theranostic setup will bring a revolution in diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients, because it had the ability to detect and treat the disease with same type of biomolecules.

The Theranostics lab at Inmol being the first such facility in Pakistan is supported by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The commissioning of automatic synthesiser and Gallium-68 generator at Inmol is done under the supervision of Director Dr Abubaker Shahid and Chief Project Investigator Dr Irfanullah Khan. The initiative is funded by IAEA.

“We endorse that in the next few years, Inmol will be able to apply many novel diagnostic and therapeutic ligands, by this machine,” says Dr Abubaker.

He also thanked Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem and other officials concerned for their generous support to the project.