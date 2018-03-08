SARGODHA-A two-day national conference on ‘Recent Advancements in Pharmaceutical Sciences’ kick started at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

Research scholars of pharmaceutical sciences from various national universities shared their ideas, research studies and articles to disperse greater acquaintance of latest advancements in the field of pharmacy.

The conference was organised by College of Pharmacy, UoS in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission. In his opening remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the conference, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, the vice chancellor, said that for the betterment of humanity, it is prime objective of universities to make diverse and innovative inclusion to the existing knowledge through research.

He informed the conference that enabling students to achieve maximum in their future endeavors and to ensure their maximum input in the development of society, should be on every university’s priority list. Every educational institution should act as a platform through which students can learn utmost and that when they pass out, they would face a few difficulties in their professional lives, he added.

Dr Ishtiaq urged that students must not stop learning and delivering even after completion of their studies. He was of the view that such students must serve the society by utilising their research and innovative skills.

Dr Muhammad Jamshaid from College of Pharmacy, University of Central Punjab Lahore, addressed the ceremony as chief guest. He said that holding a national conference on recent advancements in pharmaceutical sciences is quite laudable as drugs manufacturing plays vital role in safeguarding human health. The conference highlighted the need and process of discovering new harmless natural pharmaceutical compounds and products, he said.

Dr Sajid Bashir, Dean College of Pharmacy said that the aim of the national conference was to discuss current trends, setting objectives and targets for the future. The conference provides a great learning opportunity both for the scholars and faculty members. The forum would initiate a mutual cooperation between scientists and research centers/laboratories within the country, he added.

At the end, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad presented shields to the participants of the conference. The national conference would remain continued for two days. During first day of the conference, distinguished scientists in all disciplines of pharmacy from different universities and research centres elaborated their significant achievements.