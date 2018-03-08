LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday extended till April 4 its order directing the government not to take action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed who had questioned his possible arrest at the behest of the United States and India.

As Justice Aminuddin Khan took up the matter, the government lawyers sought more time to submit replies. Justice Khan gave another chance to the government lawyers to submit replies.

Advocate AK Dogar, counsel for Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, contended a delegation of the UN was arriving in Pakistan on Jan 26 and the government had the plan to take strict action against him.

He said Hafiz Saeed was founder/chairman of JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). In addition, he had also established 142 schools and three universities, the lawyer said, adding he had been engaged in public-welfare activities for several years.

The counsel said the Punjab government had earlier detained the petitioner under Maintenance of Public Order for 90 days. However, a review board comprising judges of the high court rejected the government’s request seeking further detention and house arrest of Hafiz Saeed over its failure to justify detention before the board.

The lawyer said the actions taken against Hafiz Saeed by the government were based upon the pressure of the US and Indian lobby which had been maligning him in the name of Mumbai attacks.

He asked the court to stop the government from taking any illegal action against the JuD leader. The court would resume hearing on April 4.