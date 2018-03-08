Lahore - Punjab Government Spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan has said PTI chief Imran Khan should apologise to KP women for his party’s failure to legislate for ensuring women’s safety. “No practical measures have so far been adopted for welfare of women in KP. Just feasibility of database of women victimised domestic violence has been made,” he stated in a handout Wednesday. The Punjab government has taken practical steps for women’s development whereas, an increase in honour killing and domestic violence has been recorded in KP. He went on: “In KP, mother child health services have been provided in 46 BHUS while in Punjab this figure is 1397. The KP government has started initiative of Rs200 monthly stipend for girl students to encourage female enrollment in primary schools while Rs 1,000 is being provided to over 400,000 girls in 16 districts of South Punjab under Khadam-e-Punjab Zaiware Taleem Programme. The Punjab government has distributed 870,000 poultry units and over 36,000 cattle heads among rural women in 36 districts to provide them respectable employment.” He also cited establishment of Violence against Women Centre in Multan, District Acid Burn Survivor Boards, Women’s Empowerment Packages. daycare centrers and hostels as special initiative for safeguarding women.