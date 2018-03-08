Changa Manga - Elections were held to elect office-bearers of Press Club Changa Manga at Nabeel Kayani House Changa Manga.

Rana Mansoor Ahmad was elected as president, Malik Sharif Arshad as general secretary, Asghar Ali Bhatti as chief executive, Muhammad Waris Hoti as chairman, Haji Abid Hussain Nagi as vice president, Malik Nisar Ahmad as SVP, Zulfiqar Dogar as finance secretary and Faheem Kayani was elected as office secretary of the press club .

Later, the general body members were elected who were Muhammad Afzal Mujahid, Rana Muhammad Yousaf, Raja Nabeel Kayani, Rana Rafaqat Ali, Rana Abbas, Rana Husnain Haider and Shahid Javed Awan.

Newly-elected president Rana Mansoor Ahmad said that preference will be given to all pending issues of press club . Yellow journalism will be eliminated from Changa Manga.