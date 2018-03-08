ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to media outside the Ehtesab Court here on Wednesday said that Imran delivered sermons on democracy from all over the world but when it came to voting for democracy he stayed away from the Parliament.

The Minister said that Imran Khan never turned up in the Parliament whenever any proposal or amendment was to be discussed by the House.

She said that similarly some parties raised hollow slogans and presented hollow

proposals, but when the same proposals came to the Parliament they avoided to deliberate on them.

Referring to the horse-trading in the Senate elections, the Minister said that the allegations were not against her, but against those who had indulged in that detestable act.

Marriyum said that she had not accused anybody of horse-trading but had stated the facts as nobody could belie the reality.

She said that her statement even today was how could the parties having 6 and 30 seats poll 26 and 44 votes respectively.

The Minister said that questions must be raised about the issue and severe action initiated against those who indulged in horse-trading.

She said that as member of the Assembly she felt embarrassed when such allegations surfaced against the Parliamentarians.