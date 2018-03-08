ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has started complaint verification against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif over allegations of his involvement in money laundering.

A statement issued by the NAB on Wednesday stated that complaint verification against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had been initiated on allegations, which was not final at this stage.

The NAB will provide ample opportunity to Khawaja Asif to confront allegations of money laundering as per the law.

And the final decision will be made on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar had written a letter to NAB chairman and requested him to start investigation against Asif in money laundering case.

Dar alleged in his letter that Asif was involved in money laundering.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, the NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal ordered complaint verification against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Usman Saifullah, member Policy Board, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in case of illegal appointments at the SECP.

He ordered complaint verification against the National Highways Authority (NHA) over alleged irregularities worth billions of rupees in award of contract of Multan-Sukkur Motorway.

The NAB chairman has also ordered complaint verification against member Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala Sohail Zafar for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB has started investigations against four members of the federal cabinet including Sports Minister Riaz Pirzada, Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani, State Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in various corruption cases.

The three ministers, Tarar, Durrani and Pirzada had denied corruption allegations through media talks and they were ready to face the NAB investigations.

Tarar had written a letter to the NAB chairman and requested him to complete the inquiry against her as soon as possible.