Dubai-Pakistan's emerging fast bowler Hassan Ali has denied any differences with Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed and reiterated that success had not gone to his head and was fully focused on cricket.

The fit-again youngster from Gujranwala (Punjab) in a candid talk with Khaleej Time said: "It is a wrong notion that after contributing to Pakistan's success recently I have become arrogant. I am very humble and down to earth person - it is just the start of my career and I want to carry on this performance."

Hassan played a key role in Pakistan's victory over India in the Champions Trophy in 2017. He was named the player of the tournament after taking 13 wickets, and also won the Golden Ball.

Hassan failed to duplicate his Champions Trophy performance in the subsequent ODI series against hosts New Zealand and Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat (4-1). His on-the-field spat with Sarfraz during that series hit headlines in Pakistan and to make matter worse, Hassan twisted his ankle while playing football. "The incident was overblown by the media and it happened in the heat of the moment. I respect Sarfraz a lot and treat him as my elder brother. I want to make it clear that I have no problem with any of the player in the team," he stressed.

Hassan made a successful comeback as he took three for 22 and helped Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 10 wickets in Pakistan Super League. "I am happy that I am back on the field and will try to contribute to the success of the team which opened the doors of international cricket for me. "The tournament is entering the decisive phase and there will be little margin of error now. Zalmi players are ready for the task ahead," he added. The International Cricket Council's emerging player of the year was full of praise for Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi when he said: "Javed Bhai is a breath of fresh air for Pakistan cricket. He is contributing a lot to promote the game in Pakistan. He has initiated different programmes in the less privileged areas of the country to attract youth towards the game. "His gesture to bring terror-affected children of Pakistan Army Public School to Dubai to watch Peshawar Zalmi match live in the ground was laudable." he added. "He also flew in cancer-stricken kids to be part of the opening ceremony of the PSL III. His initiative to start Global Zalmi League to globalise cricket is welcomed worldwide. I pray for his health and success in future."

Shahid Afridi, the star of Pakistan cricket, was part of Peshawar Zalmi for first two editions of the PSL but he decided to join Karachi Kings this year. It is not easy to fill vacuum created by the departure of such a big star.

"Shahid Bhai is a global star and his departure was a shock for us. But it is a part of the game and every player is free to choose his team.

We have got many match-winners and I hope Peshawar Zalmi will overcome this setback."