LAHORE - The district government at a meeting on Wednesday reviewed progress on demolishing dilapidated buildings in city.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner) Rao Imtiaz at DC Office. Zone building section heads gave briefing about its action. It was briefed that 187 buildings were demolished so far.

The additional deputy commissioner directed all the officers to complete the action of demolishing or repairing of buildings. He termed the pace of work satisfactory.