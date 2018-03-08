LAHORE - The Treasury in the Punjab Assembly Wednesday faced embarrassment as it failed to complete the quorum despite suspension of the house proceedings for over two hours.

Consequently, the Speaker had to adjourn the sitting till Friday without completion of day’s agenda. The Assembly could not take up seven bills and hold pre-budget discussion due to the lack of quorum. Three audit reports also could not be laid in the Assembly for the same reason. The seven bills which could not be passed on Wednesday included: Bahawalpur Development Authority (repeal) Bill, University of Narowal Bill, Limitation Punjab amendment) Bill, Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Lahore Bill, University of Sialkot Bill, Punjab Hepatitis Bill, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Bill were After pointing out of the quorum by the Opposition, the proceedings remained suspended for over two hours. Eventually, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal had to adjourn the sitting as only 40 lawmakers were found present in a house of 368 (present strength of the Assembly). The Question Hour was also marred by the absence of movers. Only one question out of 10 was answered while six were deferred and three were disposed of due to absence of the concerned members.