SIALKOT-Pakistan’s first ever 3D street painting artist Ahmed Raza has sought support from the government and private sector to promote the 3D art in Pakistan.

He said that the young generation was enriched with natural art and also in dire need to be polished and encouraged at every level. He stated this while talking to the newsmen upon his arrival at Sialkot after participating in Dubai Canvas Art Festival recently held in Dubai.

He said that the visitors highly lauded his 3D art skills during the international exhibition. He said that he also shared his knowledge, observation and experience with world’s top 3D artists. He said that international 3D artists created 45 optical illusions in the Dubai Canvas Art Festival.

He said that the 3D art was getting popular globally and there was a dire need of the governmental patronization and active financial support to promote 3D art across Pakistan. He said that Dubai Canvas Exhibition was inaugurated by the Ruler of Dubai, saying that this art festival helped a lot to open the new vistas of 3D art promotion at the international level.

He added that he was intending to establish a national art academy to promote 3D art in country and seeking government’s patronisation and private sector’s financial support.

Water resource management discussed

WWF-Pakistan organised an awareness session on “City-Wide Partnership for Water Resource Management” at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President presided over the session. A large number of stakeholders participated in the session. The Sialkot SMEs highly hailed the project and assured their full cooperation in this regard.

WWF-Pakistan officer Adeel Younas told the participants that the WWF-Pakistan and International Labour Organisation (ILO) were jointly implementing project ‘International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) Application in Pakistan’s SMEs. Adeel Younas said that the project was an initiative funded by European Union (EU) spanning over a period of 6 years (2017-2022) aiming at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in Pakistan by facilitating economic integration of the country into the global and regional economy via improved compliance with labour and environmental standards and increased competitiveness.

Jamshaid Chaudhry, Manager Research and Conservation WWF-Pakistan, said that the underground water level was continuously decreasing in Sialkot city and the water quality in Sialkot was also deteriorating day by day due to the untreated discharge of the municipal and industrial waste water in Sialkot.

Moreover, it is also conducting a comprehensive study in Sialkot to find out the existing situation of water for the better management for the future generations, he added.