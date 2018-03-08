ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States have agreed to build trust as Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua continued the series of meetings in Washington with the US officials, diplomatic sources said here on Wednesday.

Senior officials at the Foreign Affairs Ministry told The Nation that Janjua’s meetings so far had been successful and the two sides had come closer than they were in the last month.

“Of course, the (Janjua’s) meetings have not been as friendly as we would expect but the environment is not that bad. The trust is building. It will take time before we become friendlier,” said an official from the ministry.

He added: “The foreign secretary will hold more meetings before coming back home. All the issues including the anti-terror war are being discussed (in Washington).”

This month, Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif said that Pakistan would no more sacrifice its interest for the sake of the US.

Asif said Pakistan would frame its foreign policy keeping in view the national interests. The minister said if the US wanted peace in the region, it should review its South Asia policy.

Earlier, the Financial Action Task Force discussed a US-sponsored resolution to place Pakistan on the terrorist financing watch-list. The FATF’s official statement after the meeting did not mention Pakistan but the foreign office confirmed this week that Pakistan will be included in the watch-list in June this year.

US Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis visited Islamabad this month and held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua. They discussed the overall Pak-US ties and the Afghanistan issue.

Before the FATF shock, the US had in January suspended the security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it takes ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

Yesterday, the United States Defence Intelligence Agency said Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism had some success in reducing violence from militancy and sectarianism.

The report submitted to US Senate’s Armed Services Committee says: “Islamabad is likely to proceed with its counterinsurgency operations and border management efforts along its western border while sustaining counterterrorism and paramilitary operations throughout the country. These efforts have had some success in reducing violence.”

It added: “Pakistan will look to the United States and the Afghan government for support against anti-Pakistan fighters in Afghanistan.”

The report, however, said: “Pakistan is increasing its nuclear stockpile and developing tactical nuclear weapons and new ballistic missile systems. In January 2017, Pakistan conducted the first test launch of its nuclear-capable Ababeel ballistic missile, demonstrating South Asia’s first MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicles) payload, and in early July, Pakistan demonstrated an expanded-range Nasr CRBM (Close-Range Ballistic Missiles).”

Another official said the foreign secretary had welcomed the anti-terror part of the DIA report and conveyed it to the US officials. “But she rejected the accusation regarding the nuclear arms. Pakistan is against any arms race,” he said, citing Janjua’s meetings.

The official said Pakistan and the US shared the interest to work together but “Washington still suspects Pakistan’s role” in the anti-terror campaign.

VIOLENCE ALONG LOC RISK TO REGIONAL STABILITY: US

The United States says continued violence along the Line of Control in Kashmir poses risk to stability in the region in the wake of tension between Pakistan and India.

This was stated by head of US Defence Intelligence Agency and Director of National Intelligence in their assessments of worldwide threats before Senate’s Armed Services Committee in Washington.

US Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lt-Gen Robert Ashley said exchange of heavy fire between Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control poses a risk of gradual escalation of hostilities. Director of US National Intelligence Daniel Coats said relations between Pakistan and India are likely to remain tense with continued violence on the LoC.