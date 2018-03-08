Islamabad - The ban on sale of loose cigarettes by government will help to reduce tobacco consumption but a lot still needs to be done in this regard, speakers said on Wednesday.

The Network for Consumer Protection, a body working to reduce the tobacco consumption has applauded the decision taken by Federal Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, regarding imposing a nationwide ban on the sale of loose cigarettes.

The head of the Network for Consumer Protection, Nadeem Iqbal, said that it has been always the duty of the government to protect its youth from the hazards of tobacco and that he is thankful to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations for taking this concrete step in the right direction.

In addition to the tobacco industry, retailers have been the main beneficiary of the loose cigarette sale as it earned them more money than a full pack.

Speakers said that with the new ban in place, situation would be better but there is a need to enforce the no sale law for underage people.

According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey 2013, 44.9% of the total cigarette buyers were not prevented because of their age.

The struggle for a tobacco-free youth requires us to increase the tax on tobacco products, prohibit underage sale of tobacco, increase percentage of Graphic Health Warning on cigarette packaging and impose a comprehensive ban on any form of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products.

Through legislation in these areas, the consumption of tobacco will drastically decrease, speakers said.