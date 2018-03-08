KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said time has come for a big change in the entire country and the rulers involved in corrupt practices will now be eliminated.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PTI leader said that the people of Sindh and Punjab were lured through fake promises of jobs and development schemes but now the people have awaken and will not be lured into these fake promises again.

He said that Sindh is an agricultural province but the PPP left no leave unturned in ruining the agriculture system in the province. “The sufferings of the small farmers have increased beyond limit,” he said adding that instead of the plantation campaigns the PPP leadership continued to occupy precious land of forest in the province. The PTI leader said that those who were elected from Karachi over votes in the name of Mohajirs led the community and city of lights to darkness.

Haleem said that the PTI has come before the masses with a message of peace and love and hopefully the masses would support the PTI to secure the future of their generations.

“We have initiated the mass membership campaign in the province and now the people would have to come out for their rights otherwise, these looters would be on the rampage to loot the country,” he said adding that the PTI would now do not let this happen.