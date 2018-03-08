ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, through a legislation in the upcoming National Assembly session, is set to impose up to three-year imprisonment for electricity overbilling and wrong billing to consumers across the country.

The government side is set to ensure passage of “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill 2017” to take credit of imposing a strict measure to address a common public complaint.

The National Assembly session is scheduled to meet on Friday and it will continue for a week.

In order to address the overbilling complaint of power consumers, the parliamentary sources said, this government for the first time through a legislation would take action against its own companies’ employees for issuing wrong bills.

Minister for Power Division Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari had proposed amendment of punishment of imprisonment of up to three years for those distribution companies’ employees found guilty.

The “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill 2017” would force the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to open its offices in all districts across the country to resolve complaints of power consumers.

The new insertion in the Nepra amendment would enable to hear and investigate complaints about overbilling and wrong billing by the distribution companies.

“If the employee is found guilty, the matter will be referred to the concerned law enforcing agencies for registration of proper FIR to impose three-year imprisonment,” according to the bill. The government was interested in getting the bill passed without sending it to the concerned standing committee for discussion. The opposition parties strongly opposed the government’s move and compelled the government to discuss the matter in the concerned parliamentary committee.

The opposition members also raised concerns that this initiative might not resolve the issue of overbilling concerning commercial electricity consumers.