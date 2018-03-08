MULTAN-Speakers at a seminar stressed on Wednesday the need to take immediate steps to protect the rights of women besides offering them equal opportunities for expressing their capabilities, saying it would help put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Department of Communication Studies and Directorate of Students Affairs, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here at the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry said that the society needs to take practical steps for getting the women their rights instead of merely celebrating their international day. He said that no society could make progress until women are given a respectable place. He said that seminars and other activities to create awareness on women rights as well as to encourage them to participate in activities should be held regularly.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Chairman of the department, said that every day is women’s day as they held the most important place in our lives and society. “Whether it be a mother, daughter, sister or wife, it is a woman who has the most important role in our lives,” he asserted. He said that it is need of the hour that we should give equal opportunities to the women to express their capabilities.

Civil society activist Munazza Hashmi said that the women would have to get themselves recognised through their character and work. She lamented that the women are deprived of their due status in today’s society and they would have to strive for retrieval of their rights.

Prof Seema Mahmood said that the lives of Hazrat Ayesha (RA) and Hazrat Khadija (RA) are role models for Muslim women. Chairperson Plant Pathology department Dr Rashida Ateeq said that it is Islam that grants and bestowed all rights and identity upon the women. “That’s why we are proud to be Muslims,” she added.

Dr Rehana Kausar, Tahir Mahmood, Samia Manzoor, Dr Bushra Liaqat, Uzma Hina and others also spoke on this occasion.

COURT TO INDUCT REMAINING

ACCUSED IN QANDEEL CASE

A local court ruled on Wednesday that the remaining suspects of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case would be indicted on March 21.

The hearing of the case was held by the District and Sessions Judge Multan and it was adjourned till March 21. The court also issued order for supplying copies of the charge-sheet to the remaining accused.

The hearing was attended by Qandeel Baloch’s brother and her killer Waseem and relative Haq Nawaz, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Aslam Shahid and Abdul Basit while her other brother Arif was declared absconder for not appearing before the court.

The social media celebrity was strangled by her real brother on July 16, 2016 in the name of honour. Although the murderer Waseem confessed to his crime, her parents claimed that Mufti provoked him to commit this crime.