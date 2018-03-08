KARACHI - The International Women’s Day celebrations at Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) are going to be held across Pakistan under the theme “Press for Progress” today.

To acknowledge efforts of its female talent and to highlight their role in the company’s success, PTCL has organised special events and activities for celebrating Women’s Day in Islamabad, Lahore Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

On the occasion, PTCL Human Resources Officer Syed Mazhar Hussain said “Celebrating Woman’s Day is about reinforcing and showing solidarity with women and empowering them.

He said: “I am privileged to share that the PTCL recognises their talent and positive contribution to the workplace. In our organisation, we encourage and support women in their career growth and facilitate them in reaching their true potential.”

He said the company provides its women employees the facility to work from home and also accommodates their office timings on a flexible basis for working mothers.

He added proper daycare facility is also provided at the PTCL HQs Islamabad. In addition to this, a separate Girls common room is available, along with an exclusive gymnasium and sports club.

The officer said women employees are also provided pick and drop facility and are also provided in-house medical services. The PTCL sponsored Haj scheme has a separate quota for female employees and their Mehram for performing Haj, he added.

He said the major companies in the private sector are fully committed to the cause of gender equality in all spheres of life. The PTCL has taken the lead in this respect and has emerged as an equal opportunity employer, he said.

It is a strong advocate of women empowerment and has taken a variety of initiatives to provide women who work for it a friendly work environment. This year the PTCL also won the women empowerment award, which was only possible due to the combined efforts and achievements of all women working in the company, he added.

He said this year the International Women’s Day commemorated with the theme, ‘Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Women’s Lives’ to celebrate an unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, equality, safety and justice, recognising the tireless work of activists who have been central to this global push for gender equality.

Various educational and informative sessions are planned at the PTCL that will help women face challenges and opportunities in pursuing their corporate careers, discussions on how to remain healthy and fit, beauty tips, diet and nutrition plans, sharing of creative ideas about organic kitchen gardening, amongst others, he informed.