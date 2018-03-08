ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has welcomed the decision of the National Accountability Bureau to initiate investigation against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for alleged involvement in corruption and money laundering.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, Deputy Secretary General PTI Usman Dar, while welcoming the NAB’s move to initiate investigation against Khawaja Asif, has stated that the nation was eyeing on the NAB for a fair accountability process.

“Documentary evidence against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s financial wrongdoings and wealth beyond means is ready,” said the PTI leader.

He went on to add that on NAB chairman’s call, he would present all the evidences regarding Khawaja Asif’s foreign accounts and money laundering.

Asif soon will be behind bars, he said adding that if the NAB maintained transparency in the investigation process.

“It’s better late than never,” he exclaimed, appreciating the decision of the NAB.