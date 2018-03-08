LAHORE - Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation agency (PEECA) Wednesday organised a consultative workshop on revision & modification of energy building codes (ECBCs) for Punjab.

Program manager PEECA Abdul Rehman said, “Punjab is the first province to take initiative in this regard and energy conservation building codes (ECBC) are being prepared and we believe that PEECA will be able to manage and make bridge between demand and supply of energy in future. One house can save up to 30pc electricity by properly using ECBC. In next one decade or so we are expecting construction of at least 10 million new houses and energy supply to this large number is impossible without using energy conservation codes.”

He further added that energy department is working on a pilot project “the first green building” in Lahore and at the same time government has started energy efficiency certification for appliances e.g. fans, ACs, refrigerators etc.

Irshad Khan from GIZ, Jens Tegethoff, Micheal kuzinsky, and Pervez Qureshi from Unicon also spoke on the occasion. Speakers appreciated the efforts made by PEECA towards the making of “ an energy efficient Punjab”. They asked for implementing the energy building codes ECBCs. Speakers mentioned that lack of awareness about the energy efficient buildings, their utility, cost comparisons, higher costs of new technologies and absence of building code implementation are major barriers. It was emphasized that a wholehearted collaborative and integrated effort is required to take Punjab out of energy crisis on sustainable basis.