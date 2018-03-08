South African cricketer Jean-Paul Duminy hinted that he will visit Pakistan if his team Islamabad United qualifies for the Pakistan-stage.

“There’s definitely a good chance of it. Pakistan is very passionate country and they love the cricket. If there is an opportunity then there’s definitely a consideration for it.”

England and Karachi Kings’s batsman Ravi Bopara termed PSL “fantastic competition” which has provided superstars to Pakistan cricket.

It is a fantastic league and you can see how much it has improved Pakistan cricket. They have gone and won the champions trophy, look at the stars that have come out of the PSL. Hasan Ali is one of them, Shadab Khan is another one.

Brendon McCullum will be bringing about a few changes to Lahore Qalandars in their match against Islamabad United.

“We have to change our thought process. We are still in this competition and are optimistic about our chances. There are five more matches remaining in the series and we as a team would try to excel in those matches.”

Islamabad captain Misbah-ul-Haq is keen to lift their game in the coming matches as win over Karachi have given them the momentum.

“We were missing this kind of performance in the earlier games. We were clinical in all departments of the game. Our batting was struggling at the top and we have got a lot of it back now.”