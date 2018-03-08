KANDHKOT - Former provincial finance minister Sardar Saleem Jaan Mazari has expressed reservation over new delimitations.

Addressing a press conference at local press club on Wednesday, Mazari said that the Election Commission of Pakistan did discrimination with the Kashmore district by reducing a National Assembly seat as per the new delimitations of the province.

He complained that in Punjab, KP and Balochistan the NA seats were allocated at lowest population in which area of KP Taank having population of 391,885, Orkazi 254,356, in Punjab the city Jhelum 611,000.

Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi 386,255 and Kech area having 950,156 population whereas Kashmore district having population of 1,089,179 awarded only one NA seat, which he termed injustice with the locals.

The former minister said: “We have registered a complaint in Sindh High Court for restoration of NA seat and hopeful that seat will be restored.”

On the other hand, various political workers, social activists, civil society and others held a protest against depriving Kashmore of a NA seat. They demanded that NA seat may be restored immediately.

They appealed to the chief justice and the ECP chairman to take notice of ‘wrong delimitation’ in Kashmore.