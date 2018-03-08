HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have busted a gang of 6 robbers allegedly involved in robbing people and recovered amount from their custody which they had looted during a recent incident in Hyderabad.

SSP Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah said at a press conference at his office here on Wednesday that the robbers used to loot people when they return after drawing cash from the banks. He said the suspects were identified and later arrested with the help of the CCTV footage of February 20 robbery in Hyderabad.

According to him, a sum of Rs.4.3 million was looted from the real estate developer Rehan on the day. Shah informed that the police had recovered Rs.2 million so far from the arrested suspects. “The gang used to recce their victim in the banks before robbing them outside,” SSP said and claimed that they also snatched motorbikes from Hyderabad and sold them in Balochistan.

He further said the gang was involved in the crimes in Jamshoro and other districts as well.

The SSP identified the suspects as Ali Bux Manganhar alias Fauji, Abdul Wahab Panhwar, Amjad Lashari, Zafar Mari, Balach Brohi alias Manzoor and Nabidad Brohi. The suspects hail from Jacobabad, Shikarpur and neighbouring districts in Balochistan but they were currently living in Jamshoro and Malir districts, he told.

The police produced the arrested suspects before the media. Responding to a query about murder of 2 women in Bismillah City area in Latifabad Unit 11 last month, the SSP informed that DNA sample of the victims had been sent for analysis.