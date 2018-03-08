ISLAMABAD - The government has adopted a plan to control power loadshedding before the upcoming general election by borrowing Rs80 billion from the banks to retire the receivables of fuel suppliers and power producing and distribution companies.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday approved the plan.

As per the plan, the government will settle outstanding dues of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) after ‘reconciliation’ and pre-audit in the prescribed manner.

It will also settle payables to government-owned companies - including Pakistan State Oil (PSO), gas utilities SNGPL and SSGPL. Receivables of distribution companies and nuclear power plants will also be retired so that they continue operating normally.

For the purpose, government would borrow Rs80 billion from the banks. The payments will ease the circular debt, which has again soared to Rs525 billion. Sources informed The Nation that finance ministry has no fiscal space to arrange Rs80 billion for the power sector.

“The ministry of finance has refused to provide such huge amount to clear the circular debt. However, the ministry of finance will extend Government of Pakistan (GoP) guarantee,” said an official.

Another official said that government has devised the plan to control power loadshedding, which is expected to increase in the upcoming summer when general elections would be held.

Issuance of Government Sovereign Guarantee against financing facility of Rs13,132 million from local banks for evacuation of power from 1320MW imported coal power plant at Hub was also approved.

Other decisions

The ECC accorded approval to a proposal to link price of JP-8 petroleum product with ex-refinery price of JP-1.

It also approved three months salary (October to December 2017) for the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSM).

Privatisation Commission has recommended the ECC to provide five months salaries to the workers of PSM, which is not operational for last two and half years. The federal government is paying salaries to the PSM employees from its sources.

The ECC also approved procurement target of 6.100 million tons of wheat for the year 2017-18.

The council reviewed progress on its earlier decision of directing Trading Corporation of Pakistan to procure 0.3 Million Metric Tons of sugar from sugar mills.

It was reiterated during the meeting that the decision was taken by the forum to facilitate sugar mills for timey procurement of sugarcane and to ensure payments to the farmers at prescribed rates. The meeting was informed that no bid was received against the TCP tender for procurement of sugar at Rs48 per Kg.

Signing of Headquarter Agreement between Pakistan and Saarc Arbitration Council (Sarco) for exemption from duties and taxes to Sarco and its officials was approved.