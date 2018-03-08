RAWALPINDI: The Regional Transport Authority impounded over 100 ‘Chingchi’ rickshaws under its ongoing operation against unregistered rickshaws.

Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti said that the operation was launched in February, during which, he said, the RTA teams checked route permits, registration books, fitness certificates and other documents.

Over 100 rickshaws found plying on road in Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk and Marrir Hassan without proper documents were impounded, he said.

The rickshaw drivers have been directed to come on roads with proper documents; else strict action will be taken against the violators, he said.–APP

Earlier, owners of the rickshaws were directed to complete documents till February 18, he added.

The operation is being conducted on daily basis and the rules violators are being slapped with fines.

