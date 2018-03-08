KARACHI - Opposition parties in Sindh Assembly Wednesday jointly staged a walkout over a bid from the provincial government to transfer the controlling authority of the public sector universities and institutes to the chief minister from governor.

The bill titled Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 was tabled by Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and strongly opposed by all opposition parties of the provincial assembly, forcing the government to defer its passage till Thursday.

The bill is aimed at shifting the controlling authority of the 23 public universities and two institutes from governor to the chief minister.

According to the parliamentary affairs minister, the bill is aimed at transfer of powers to the province under the 18th amendment and since education comes under the provincial domain therefore the bill aims to consolidate the powers of the provincial authority that is the chief minister.

He said that it was similar bill like that of Sindh higher education commission bill. He said that the post of governor was constitutional and his duties are also related to it but the chancellorship is a legal post and thus its duties are also related to it. “Therefore it is necessary that a legal institution control the affairs of the chancellorship,” he said.

Under this bill, the role of governor Sindh would be eliminated from the public universities and degree awarding institutes.

It would further empower the chief minister with all previous powers of the governor as a chancellor including appointment of pro vice chancellors and vice chancellors of the universities.

Speaking on the bill, the opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan said that from appointments to financial powers of the universities and from syndicate powers to formulating admission policies all of the things will go in the hand of the provincial government through this bill. “After this bill it seems that only those from PPP would be able to take admissions in the universities,” he said.

MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed said that it was impossible for them to go through the bill in such a short span of time. “Governor Sindh had always been the chancellor of the universities and passage of such an important bill in haste will create problems for the government,” he said.

PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that the provincial government wants to take control of public universities but they would not accept it any cost. “The Sindh government is bent on destroying education system in the province,” she said.

PTI lawmaker Seema Zia demanded the chief justice to take notice of such legislations followed by his party’s parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman who said that they would challenge the bill in the courts. “The government wants to ruin the higher education in the province,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader rejected the new delimitations in the constituencies of Karachi and announced bringing a censure motion against it in the house on Thursday.

“It is a controversial report declaring major parts of the city as rural,” he said adding that injustice had already being done to Karachiites by showing less population in census.

The parliamentary minister said that the entire province has reservations over the census process and if areas under KMC control are declared rural then the mater needs to be sought out.

He said that some constituencies in the province comprise of over a million people while others are close to 0.6 million which is a great difference.

Moreover, the MQM-P defectors who had joined PSP also submitted a resolution in the assembly secretariat against the delimitations in the province. “The Sindh province will not accept such delimitations and the provincial government should approach federal government for change in delimitations,” the resolution said which was submitted by PSP’s Nadeem Razi and signed by other party members.

Meanwhile, the house also witnessed electricity shutdown for four times causing disruptions in the proceedings. The lights were later restored through back-up generators. The proceedings were later adjourned for Thursday morning.

MINISTERS’ ABSENCE IRKS DEPUTY SPEAKER

The Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday began almost two hour late from the scheduled timings with deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The deputy speaker expressed her annoyance over absence of the provincial ministers in the house due to which only one of six call attention notice was only addressed. Those who were absent included home minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah and local bodies minister Jam Khan Shoro.

She said that it is not the way that ministers and the lawmakers would skip the proceedings in such a manner. “If this will continue then I will suspend the proceedings of the house on Thursday,” she warned.

Only one call attention from PML-N lawmaker Syed Ameer Haider Shah Sherazi was addressed by Health Minister Dr Sikander Mandhro in which he said that there are doctors in Civil Hospital Makli and the situation had improved in the hospital.