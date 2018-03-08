ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a two-month extension in the deadline for concluding the corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Moreover, the court also extended the deadline by three months of the assets accumulation case against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

On July 28 last year, the Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz and given a six-month deadline to the accountability court to complete the trial against the Sharif family. The court had ordered proceedings against Dar with the same deadline.

With that deadline ending on March 13, NAB had requested the apex court for an extension in the time for trials.

A special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, heard the plea yesterday (Wednesday).

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the lower court judge did not inform them of the time needed to complete the proceedings.

NAB officials informed the court that two months are needed in the Dar case whereas more than one month would be required to complete the Sharif family cases.

Maryam’s take

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that it is clear from the extension of the trial deadline that nothing had come out of the six-month long investigations.

In a series of tweets, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, who is one of the accused, said that if there had been a hint of proof against them then it would not take the courts more than two days to give a decision against them.

Extension of judge’s service

The law secretary informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the term of Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir, who is hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will be extended before its expiry.

The assurance came after the apex court took notice of the government’s failure to extend the judge’s tenure.

Taking notice, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had summoned the law secretary to explain what the government is doing about the matter as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had requested the law ministry for an extension in the judge’s tenure.

Appearing in court, the law secretary informed the apex court that the summary for the extension has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and will be approved in a few days.

The court then ordered the law secretary to inform it of the progress on March 10.

Bashir was appointed to the accountability court in 2012. In 2015, the federal government, on recommendations of the IHC, extended his tenure for three years.

Judge Bashir has been conducting the proceedings since September 14 last year, when the National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption references against Nawaz and his family and one against then-finance minister Ishaq Dar in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.