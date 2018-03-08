ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Wednesday again issued contempt of court notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi over remarks against the judiciary following his release from jail. Former senator Hashmi was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court on February 1 over his contemptuous remarks made last year. Hashmi appeared in the court after being summoned by the chief justice a day earlier over his controversial remarks against the judiciary following his release from the prison last month.