KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the upcoming event of Pakistan Super League final scheduled to be held on March 25 in National Stadium, Karachi.

A high leave meeting held at Rangers headquarters on Wednesday chaired by DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed while high ups over various security agencies were also participated in the meeting. The meeting has decided to make better coordination between security agencies and also made a joint comprehensive security plan for the big event in the metropolis.

On the other side, Inspector General Police, Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja also chaired a separate meeting to review security arrangements for the final of PSL which held at National Stadium, Karachi.

On the occasion, IGP directed the concern police officer to ensure the security arrangement as per devised Standing Operation Procedure (SOP), adding that if any vehicle will found disorder in the route of National Stadium and its surrounding then it will be removed immediately. “Concern traffic police officer will also ensure their presence at the route of the venue for smooth traffic flow without any hurdle”, Khowaja added.

He further directed the concern department to send a letter to Commissioner Karachi for restoration of street lights and repairing work at all alternate routes. “Special advertisement and deployment of traffic police personal to be ensured for awareness about the alternate routes among the masses”.

He directed the zonal DIGs to conduct random snap checking, patrolling and vigilance at the surrounding of venue and its routes before the five days of the event.

The meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General, Karachi, Additional Inspector General Special Branch.