KARACHI - The prevalence of road accidents was discussed at a one-day seminar on ‘Road Safety’ held at Government Medical Institute of Gambat University on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, speakers said that millions of people die every year in road accidents while many others are injured resulting in permanent disabilities. The participants said that over speeding, careless attitude, underage driving, use of drugs while driving, fatigue, and lane violation are the major factors which result in fatal accidents.

However, participants lauded the efforts of the motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.

NH&MP Sukkur Zone SSP, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo said that they have always maintained the standard of road safety in Pakistan which is also acknowledged worldwide.

He said that he is committed to maintaing the supremacy and enforcement of law on motorways.

Adding that road traffic crashes, should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

He said that the probability of accidents can be reduced by different ways.

Earlier, Chief Guest of the event Director of the Institute Professor Dr Raheem Bux Bhutti lauded the efforts of DIG and SSP Sukkur motorways police regarding road safety and the traffic discipline on national highways.