ISLAMABAD - On the request of defence counsel representing Nawaz Sharif, the Accountability Court Islamabad judge Mohammad Bashir allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave the court after marking him present owing to “bad health”.

On Wednesday, when the court took up hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references, Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retired) Mohammad Safdar were present in the courtroom.

On the outset of the hearing, defence counsel Haris prayed to the court to allow his client Nawaz Sharif leave as he was not feeling well.

The court accepted the plea and after marking the accused present allowed him to leave.

Meanwhile, another prosecution witness Shahid Mahmood presented the recording of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech on the floor of the National Assembly, and address to the nation on state-run television.

Defence counsel Khawaja Haris objected to the presentation of the DVDs of the Nawaz Sharif’s speech he had delivered on the floor of the National Assembly, and said that it was protected under Article 66 of the Constitution.

Prosecution opposed it and said that as Nawaz Sharif had used the National Assembly platform for his personal cause so in this case Article 66 of the Constitution could not be invoked because it did not involve National Assembly business.

Witness Shahid Mahmood, to a query of the defence counsel, informed that he was producer current affairs in state-run television and he had supervised the process of preparation of DVDs of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the National Assembly and his address to the nation on state-run television from the VTR tape.

On completion of cross-examination of the witness, the hearing in both Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references was adjourned for March 14.

About the recording of statement of the Joint Investigation Team head Wajid Zia in Avenfield Properties Reference, the defence counsel prayed to the court that he should be given four to five days time before recording of the statement of Wajid Zia in Avenfield Properties Reference.

The NAB Prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar, objected to the defence counsel point submitting before the court that the date for recording of Wajid Zia’s statement in Avenfield reference was fixed in consultation with the defence counsel.

Judge Mohammad Bashir addressing the defence counsel said that they would record the statement of Wajid Zia as per schedule on Thursday (today) and allowed him to cross examine the witness on March 13.

Meanwhile, demanding strict action against those involved in horse-trading in the recently held Senate elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that an investigation commission should be formed to probe it.

Talking to party workers and lawyers at the Punjab House and earlier in a brief chat with media outside the NAB court, Nawaz Sharif said that his party was never involved in such undemocratic tactics and he personally abhorred such adulterations in politics.

He said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement was already talking about stealing of their votes in Sindh, while other parties were also crying foul.

Sharif said that affected parties should devise some strategy in this connection and the party would fully standby them in this connection.

He demanded inquiry into the whole affair and wanted to see those involved in sale and purchase of votes be exposed.

Sharif said that they should be awarded punishment for deviating from set democratic and constitutional norms.

He questioned how Pakistan People’s Party had secured seats from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where they had the strength to get single person elected, but they had secured two seats.

Similarly, in Sindh, MQM leaders were openly blaming the PPP of purchasing their MPs and depriving them of three seats.