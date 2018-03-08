LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with efforts for safeguarding women’s rights.

In his message on International Women’s Day to be marked today, the CM said: “Pakistan Muslim League-N has taken historic steps for ensuring protection of women along with giving them due respect and honour in the society. The Punjab government has adopted an effective strategy to bring the women to the national mainstream.”

His message read: “Various important steps have been taken to empower the women through different measures along with protection of women’s rights at the grassroots so that they could fully play their role in the society. The government has made effective legislation to eradicate violence against women and a state-of-the-art centre has been established in Multan for providing prompt legal assistance to women in need. These centres will also be established in other districts of the province.

“Women have been given 33 percent representation in boards of directors and other committees of the public sector bodies and women quota has also been increased from five percent to 15 percent. Additionally, presence of a female member has been made compulsory in recruitment committees of public sector departments. Interest-free loans are being given to lakhs of needy women for their economic empowerment as provision of resources for women empowerment is a beneficial investment for the establishment of an enlightened society.”

Shehbbaz said: “Role of the women in national development cannot be ignored. He said that Pakistani women are highly intelligent and hard working who have earned a niche in every field. Women’s proactive role in different departments and spheres of life is commendable. This day encourages the women to move further with confidence for playing a proactive role in national development and today, we should reiterate this commitment that all possible steps would be taken to protect the rights of the women in the society.

Separately, in his message on Kidney Day, the Punjab CM said that purpose of celebrating the day is to sensitise the public about safety from kidney diseases and importance of treatment and precautionary measures. “Providing best possible facilities for proper treatment of kidney diseases is our priority and free medicines and tests’ facility is available in the hospitals for kidney patients. Similarly, free dialysis facility has been provided in public sector hospitals across the province.

Along with it, a state-of-the-art Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute and Research Center has been established in the provincial metropolis. First phase of PKLI has been started and it is providing quality treatment facilities to the kidney patients under one roof. Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs. 20 billion for this project,”

The Chief Minister observed that reason of gradual increase in kidney diseases is lack of awareness and added that people can remain safe from kidney diseases by adopting a healthy lifestyle and following necessary precautionary measures.

He stressed the need of running an awareness campaign in an organized manner for promoting public awareness for remaining safe from kidney diseases and added that we should also reiterate this commitment today that all the available resources will be utilized for controlling this disease and provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients.