Dubai-Discarded batsman Sohaib Maqsood and bowler Sohail Tanveer excelled in Multan Sultans’ 19-run triumph over Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Maqsood blasted 42-ball 85 runs, studded with seven sixes and four boundaries which led Multan Sultans to improve their own best total in this year’s tournament of 179-5 to 183-3 on a flat Dubai stadium pitch. Peshawar did try valiantly through captain M Hafeez, who slammed 41-ball 56 with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes and Liam Dawson, who struck 16-ball 32 with three sixes, but they couldn’t achieve the required target and fell short of 19 runs as they were could score 164-8 in 20 overs.

Multan Sultans held their nerves as Sohail Tanveer bowled a superb penultimate over, and dismissed their key batsmen Dawson and Hammad Azam by conceding just two runs. Tanveer finished with 3-14 in his four overs while lanky pacer M Irfan bagged 2-32 in his four overs. Irfan had rocked Peshawar by claiming the wicket of opening batsman Kamran Akmal at his individual score of 9 runs while Tanvir showed Andre Fletcher pavilion when he was playing at 11. Hafeez gathered 49 runs for the fourth-wicket with Rikki Wessels, who scored 22 runs but their partnership couldn’t prove fruitful for their team.

Peshawar were depleted by the absence of Bangladeshi pair of Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman while Khalid Usman was replaced by dropped and they were replaced by Andre Fletcher, Rikki Wessels and Hammad Azam while Multan Sultans kept the same team for the fifth match in running.

Multan Sultans, put into bat first, were bolstered by two steady partnerships between Ahmed Shehzad and Kumar Sangakkara for 51 runs and then another 56 for the second-wicket between Shehzad and Maqsood. Sangakkara hit two sixes and two boundaries in his 24-ball 28 before he was bowled by left-arm spinner Liam Dawson. Shehzad hit three boundaries in his run-a-ball 37 before he and Maqsood ended up at the striker’s end in attempt of a single.

Maqsood completed his half century off just 29 balls, reaching the mark with two sixes and a boundary off Umaid Asif’s over. He then smashed two sixes and a four off Sameen Gul as Multan notched up 121 in the last ten overs. Peshawar Zalmi pace attack of Gul, Umaid, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz conceded 165 runs in 16 overs while the only bright spot was Dawson whose four overs for just 17.

Sohaib, 30, was pleased with his match-winning knock but made it clear that he will not sit back and bask in its glory. “I have always trusted my talent. I have done well but there have been times when I haven’t delivered. Now, I want to be a consistent performer,” he said. “I’m the sort of character who can lose heart after a few bad outings.”

“I was particularly down when I got out against Islamabad but Shoaib bhai came to me and told me that no matter what happens I will be playing all ten league matches for the team. He said that the team needed just two or three big knocks from me. That really gave me confidence because I trust in my abilities and I knew that I had it in me to do that. (Kumar) Sangakkara also really helped me by giving me a game plan which I managed to execute.”

Sohaib, who hasn’t played for Pakistan since January 2016, was confident that he will continue giving his best in PSL. “My focus is to play my best cricket. I want to be a high-ranked player in PSL just like I’m in domestic cricket.”

Tanvir’s frustration

Meanwhile Sohail Tanvir, one of the star cricketers of Multan Sultans, said he has "no regrets" but "a lot of frustration" over not being chosen for the national team. Tanvir was speaking to journalists after the Sultans powered to a 19-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi. "You have shot a bouncer at me right away, for which, perhaps, as a batsman, I have no answer," a smiling Tanvir said, in what appeared to be his attempt to dodge the question.

"My job is to perform," he added, pausing for a moment to highlight that the question posed to him had omitted his performance in the latest T10 League. "You forgot T10; I was the best bowler in T10 that took place recently."

Still unable to explain his viewpoint completely, the left-handed batsman said: "I don’t know, I have no answer. My aim is to deliver, and that I’ll continue to do."

The rest is in the authorities’ hands … whatever they wish to do."

When asked what he feels when the selectors keep looking the other way, he said: "There’s a lot of frustration, it happens. I don’t speak about it in the media but definitely, there’s a lot of frustration. As a player, when you’re doing good … you’re doing good around the world, but somehow or the other, you are not able to play for your country. In monetary terms, what I would earn playing for [the national team of] Pakistan might be significantly lower than what I currently earn playing abroad. But I have so much passion … there have been so many instances that you all have seen where I have chosen Pakistan over money. I have left my league contracts, but, at the end of the day, I faced rejection.”

Tanvir underscored that it is a daunting task to continue motivating himself even though he knows he could very well be representing Pakistan on international forums. "It is extremely challenging to motivate oneself during situations like this. When it’s a brief time period, motivating oneself is easier, but when it keeps dragging on and on, it becomes more difficult.

The 34-year-old, however, chose to mention that he does have his coping mechanisms and that he has amazing mentors. "I’m thankful that Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) is here. Plus, just today, I met Viv Richards in the lobby [and] his words were quite helpful in my performance today and I dedicate today’s game to him. His words … I don’t want to mention them … but the way he motivated me, he was like you have to keep working. It’s a simple theory: you have to keep up the hard work.”

Scoreboard

multan sultan

Ahmed Shehzad run out 3

KC Sangakkara b Dawson 28

Sohaib Maqsood not out 85

Shoaib Malik c Hasan b Umaid 13

K Pollard not out 16

EXTRAS: (lb1, nb1, w2) 4

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 20 overs) 183

FOW: 1-51, 2-107, 3-140

BOWLING: Sameen Gul 4-0-42-0, Umaid Asif 4-0-39-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-43-0, Wahab Riaz 4-0-41-0, L Dawson 4-1-17-1

Kamran Akmal c Malik b Irfan 9

Peshawar Zalmi

A Fletcher c Sangakkara b Tanvir 11

D Smith c Bravo b Pollard 18

M Hafeez c Sangakkara b Pollard 56

M Wessels c Shehzad b Irfan 22

L Dawson c Bravo b Tanvir 32

Hammad Azam c Sangakkara b Tanvir 0

Hasan Ali c Shehzad b Pollard 3

Wahab Riaz not out 6

Umaid Asif not out 0

EXTRAS: (b1, lb4, w2) 7

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 20 overs) 164

FOW: 1-19, 2-25, 3-53, 4-102, 5-151, 6-152, 7-156, 8-158

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-14-3, M Irfan 4-0-32-2, Junaid Khan 4-0-45-0, Imran Tahir 4-0-31-0, K Pollard 4-0-37-3

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Sohaib Maqsood

UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Aleem Dar

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees

Hafeez to play until 2019 World Cup

Dubai-Pakistan batsman M Hafeez has said that until he is fit and performing, he will continue to play while his main target is 2019 World Cup.

Talking to media after the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, Hafeez, who is captaining Zalmi in the absence of Darren Sammy, said: “The team and selectors prefer those players who are fit and performing. So until and unless I am fit and giving out my best, I will continue to represent my team and country. The 2019 World Cup is my main target for which I am working really hard and I will try to give out my best in it.”

Peshawar Zalmi is defending champion of the PSL but this time, it’s performance is not up to the mark. On this, Hafeez said: “We moved ahead very good momentum and won the matches well. And you will see, the matches, we lost, were also very close and our opponents fought hard to beat us. We are working hard and focusing on each and every aspect and hopefully, we will do well in the remaining matches and try to defend our title this year as well.”

In November 2017, Hafeez was suspended for a suspect bowling action by the ICC – his third time since 2014. When asked why he isn’t bowling in the PSL matches, the former Pakistan captain said that the technical committee of the PSL did not allow him to bowl in the matches despite having requested. “I was expecting to get a chance to bowl in the PSL to get more confidence, but we accepted the decision made by the PSL technical committee.”

Hafeez revealed that the PCB has written a letter to International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking an early bowling action test for him after the review committee expressed satisfaction at his improvement. “I think I should be allowed by now,” he said and added the bowling review committee was happy with the hard work he put in.

He said Zalmi franchise management had requested the PSL technical committee to allow him to bowl. “The PSL technical committee refused to allow me to bowl despite the rule where players, with suspected bowling actions, can bowl in domestic matches after being granted permission.”

Despite being injured, Darren Sammy played significant role in the last match of Peshawar Zalmi as he kept on playing with one leg and steered his team’s to tremendous triumph. About Sammy’s injury, Hafeez said: “Sammy is recovering well and he is trying his level best to come back.”

About Zalmi’s 19-run defeat against Multan Sultans, Hafeez said his players performed according to the plan but failed to continue the momentum in the last three overs of the game while chasing a target of 184. “Hassan is not completely fit but he is so keen to play, that’s the reason why we are not giving him the penultimate overs.”