LOS ANGELES:- Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed ‘Terminator 6’ will start shooting this summer. The 70-year-old actor starred in the original James Cameron movie as the titular character - a T-800 killer cyborg - alongside Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and now a sixth film in the franchise is currently in the works with the two original cast members returning in their roles. And now, the actor has confirmed to the fan site TheArnoldFans.com that shooting will start this year and he is ‘’looking forward’’ to reprising his role.