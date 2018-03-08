OKARA-Two brothers were gunned down and another got gunshot wounds when rivals attacked them here Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, Amjad of Sharaqpur had been a proclaimed offender in murder cases. He was accused of murdering father, brother and aunt of Nazir alias Jiri. After a long enmity, a Panchayat mediated between the warring parties and settled the dispute. Later, Amjad left Sharqpur and settled in Usman Block of village 53/2L, Okara, along with his brothers and family members where they started selling milk. Wednesday morning Amjad along with his brothers - Aslam and Asghar - were milking cattle when Nazi Jiri and his accomplices barged into the enclosure. They alleged fired indiscriminate gunshot, killing Amjad and Aslam on the spot while Asghar sustained gunshot injuries. He was rushed to the hospital by Rescue 1122. Some cattle heads also injured due to the firing. The police have started investigation into the incident.