LAHORE - Two people were killed and another two wounded critically when three cars crashed into each other on a busy roundabout in Valencia Town on Wednesday, police said.

An eyewitness told the police that the cars were moving in high-speed when the accident took place in the residential locality on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue workers said one of the four victims died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in the way to hospital. The condition of two injured persons, admitted to Jinnah Hospital, was said to be serious. The police later handed bodies to the families after fulfilling legal formalities.

According to a rescue official, 50-year-old Muhammad Iqbal died on the spot. Another 55-year-old man who died in the way to hospital was not identified yet. The injured were named by police as Muhammad Azam and Shaukat. The fatal accident caused traffic mess for an hour. The police later used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles.

Three labourers injured

Three men wounded critically when the roof of an under construction house collapsed on them in Garden Town. The injured were shifted to a hospital on ambulances.

Rescue workers said Yasin, Majid, and Allah Bakhsh were working at a two-storey under-constriction house located in Tariq Block when the incident took place.

Man stabbed to death

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers in the limits of Defense-B police station on Wednesday. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Syed Mukhtiar. The resident of Buner district of Khyber PK province was working as labourer in Lahore’s Defense Phase-V.

According to police, unidentified attackers stabbed the victim outside the office of a private company and they fled instantly. Mukhtiar was rushed to a nearby hospital where died later. The police were investigating the killing. A murder case was also registered against unidentified men with the Defense-B police station.