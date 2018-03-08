SADIQABAD-A woman sought government’s help against her husband who had allegedly been threatening her with dire consequences for filing for divorce in a local court here the other day.

Speaking to the mediamen along with her disabled father Sher Sultan; Azeeman, resident of Jafar Town said that she was married off to Mazhar Ali of Obaro, Sindh about a year ago. She said that her husband used to beat her over minor domestic issues. “One day, he beat me severely and got me evicted from his house. So, I came to my parents’ house and filed for divorce in a local court,” she maintained.

“Since then, my husband has been threatening me with dire consequences. He threatened to abduct and kill me. He has connived with local influential people including Autbuddin and Qamar Ali who had charged me with adultery. My life is in danger as I am being threatened constantly,” she added.

She said that her father was disabled with legs and could not pursue legal action against the accused backed by influential people.

She demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan and the RY Khan DPO take notice of the issue and provide her protection.