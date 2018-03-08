SHIKARPUR - A woman allegedly gunned down by her husband and her brother-in-law over domestic issue near Madeji Town on Wednesday.

SHO Khuda Bakhsh said that the woman identified as Sameena (22), mother of one year baby girl, was shot dead by her husband named Sudheer and her brother-in-law named Muneer Mangnejo over domestic issue and managed to escape from the site.

Area police shifted the body to Madeji Taluka hospital and handed over the body to her relatives after autopsy, SHO added.

Neither an FIR was registered nor accused were arrested till filling of the news.