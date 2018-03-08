Rawalpindi - A seminar in connection with the International Women’s Day was held at Government Postgraduate Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women on Wednesday.

The seminar was arranged by Punjab Commission on Status of Women and Peace and Development Foundation in collaboration with the Commissioner Office.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi Division Tariq Salam Marwat was the chief guest while Advocate Supreme Court Tayyaba Abassi, Principal Viqar-un-Nisa College Dr Saira Mufti, Deputy Director Social Welfare Rukhsana Naz, Programme Manager Peace and Development Foundation Qudsia Mehmood, Divisional Coordinator PCSW Qaiser Mehmud Rana, teachers and students attended the event.

While sharing his thoughts at the seminar, Tariq Salam Marwat said that the aim to observe this day was not only to pay tribute to millions of women who had rendered enormous sacrifices in their struggle for women’s’ rights but also to reiterate the pledge that we as an individual would assume a compelling part in our capacity to give them equal opportunity to groom themselves.

Furthermore, he shared that women with their achievements in all fields of life had proved that if provided with equal opportunities, they were no less than men. He said that it was our religious and moral obligation to ensure respect and honour of women in all spheres of life and those elements should be pointed out who commit domestic violence against women.

The other speakers briefed the audience about the measures adopted regarding enforcement of laws promulgated by Punjab Assembly to protect women at their work places, saying that directions had already been issued to all concerns to ensure proper facilitations in this regard. They explained the women in details about the laws being made for their protection and the procedure to exercise the same.

They also encouraged the students to be career oriented and pay full attention to their studies so that they could become a productive workforce in future. On this occasion, Coordinator PCSW Qaiser Mehmud Rana shared that awareness activities were needed to educate people, especially women as well as heads of government departments to ensure appropriate implementation of women protection laws in letter and spirit. He asked media persons to play their positive role in highlighting heinous crimes about women violence, harassment, domestic violence and immoral attitude besides educating masses about the laws promulgated to protect women rights.

The students presented different skits and delivered speeches highlighting importance of women empowerment in the seminar.