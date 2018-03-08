ISLAMABAD - The women members of the parliament, on an average, have shown much interest in parliamentary business through regular attendance and substantive contribution as compared to male MPs in the year 2017-18.

The women lawmakers contributed to 39 percent of parliamentary business in both the houses in collaboration with their male counterparts during 2017-18.

The comparison of the on-floor performance of female and male lawmakers in the two houses of the parliament in a report compiled by FAFEN shows women members actively participated in the proceedings.

The women through regular attendance and substantive contribution to parliamentary business, particularly in the National Assembly, during May 2017 to February 2018 for the National Assembly and March 2017 to March 2018 for the Senate.

The women form 20 percent of the parliament with 19 seats in the Senate and 70 in the National Assembly. These women parliamentarians contributed 36 percent of the business of the two houses in their respective parliamentary periods. They also supported their male counterparts in sponsoring a three percent additional agenda.

The parliamentary orders of the day included a total of 5,654 agenda items during the reporting period. The percentage of women’s contribution to parliamentary business in the National Assembly was equivalent to that of men i.e. 49 percent, according to the breakup.

In the Senate, women sponsored 15 percent parliamentary business individually and three percent jointly. The women lawmakers of the National Assembly, according to the details, initiated 31 (32 percent) out of 98 bills on their own and 22 (22 percent) bills in collaboration with their male colleagues.

These women lawmakers exclusively sponsored 36 (50 percent) of 72 resolutions in the National Assembly and collaborated with their male counterparts for moving 16 additional (22 percent) resolutions, it says.

The women lawmakers in the Senate sponsored 13 (9 percent) of 145 bills on their own and five in partnership with male lawmakers and moved 15 (15 percent) of 99 resolutions. The women parliamentarians also kept a close vigil on the government by asking questions and raising calling-attention notices. They asked 1,595 (50 percent) questions and moved 64 (86 percent) calling-attention notices in the National Assembly in the preceding year.

In the Senate, the questions and calling-attention notices moved by them were 241 (16 percent) and 26 (25 percent). Moreover, they sponsored 36 (80 percent) motions under Rule 259 in the National Assembly and 48 (42 percent) motions under Rule 218 in the Senate. On an average, a woman lawmaker sponsored 23 agenda items individually in both the houses of the parliament whereas a male lawmaker sponsored 10 agenda items, on an average.

In the National Assembly, a woman lawmaker introduced, on an average, 25 agenda items as compared to six by her male colleague. In the Senate, a woman lawmaker sponsored, on an average, 17 agenda items as compared to 21 agenda items by a male lawmaker.

The National Assembly held 75 sittings while the Senate held 100 sittings during their respective reporting periods. In the National Assembly, a woman lawmaker attended, on an average, 50 (67 percent) sittings whereas a male lawmaker attended 42 (56 percent) sittings.

In the upper house, a woman lawmaker attended, on an average, 64 (64 percent) sittings whereas a male lawmaker attended 59 (59 percent) sittings.

The breakup revealed the women legislators attended 67 percent National Assembly sitting and 64 percent Senate sessions. PML-N’s Kiran Haider remained the most regular lawmaker by showing 100 percent attendance in NA sittings, while PkMAP‘s Gul Bushra attended 92 of 100 Senate proceedings. Mudasir Sehar Kamran, Sherry Rehman and Rubina Khalid sponsored the highest number of resolutions in the Senate. Aisha Syed sponsored eight and Shireen seven resolutions in the National Assembly.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN