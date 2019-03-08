Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of its on-going crackdown against militant organizations, Ministry of Interior Thursday said that the government has taken as many 121 activists of banned militant outfits under its protective custody besides taking control of 182 religious seminaries associated with these organizations.

The ministry sharing details of its on-going operation said that the provincial governments had taken in their control 182 religious seminaries, 34 educational institutions including schools and colleges associated with these organizations.

“The provincial government had also taken over five hospitals, 163 heath dispensaries, 184 ambulances and eight offices being run by these organizations,” the ministry said.

It also said that the operation against proscribed organizations was an ongoing process and would continue under the National Action Plan 2014. It said that the ministry waa actively working in coordination with provincial governments and law-enforcing agencies to make this operation more successful.

According to a security official, most of the assets taken under administrative control by the provinces belonged to Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing—Falah-e-Insanyat Foundation (FIF). The banned JuD used to run many schools and colleges while proscribed FIF had its own ambulance service and was also running hospitals and dispensaries.