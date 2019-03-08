Share:

The Islamabad Police arrested 15 outlaws including drug pushers, recovered arms, ammunition, narcotics and snatched cell phones during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Friday.

In line with the directives of DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed to ensure security to public lives and properties, the Islamabad Police accelerated the operations against the criminals.

The Industrial Area Police arrested a drug pusher Muhammad Tayyeb after recovery of 1.255 kilogram hashish from his personal possession.

Three culprits including Bilal, Hassan Abbas and Muhammad Habib were arrested with 670 gram heroin during separate action in jurisdiction of Golra police station.

The Kohsar Police arrested a drug peddler after recovery of four bottles liquor from his possession. Three culprits involved in mobile phones theft and including Noman, Bilal and Hamza were arrested besides recovery of two stolen cell phones in Karachi Company police station jurisdiction.

The Bani Gala Police arrested an accused Faizan and recovered a 30 bore pistol and bullets. The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested a car lifter Zafar Ali and recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla bearing registering number LEC-7478. The vehicle was lifted from Rawalpindi Airport police station jurisdiction.

The CIA Police arrested two culprits including Syed Shahab, Danish Ali and recovered a 30 bore, ammunition, a dagger and an ‘iron fist’ from their possession. An accused Ubaidullah was apprehended with snatched cell phone in Sabzi Mandi police station jurisdiction.

The Sihala Police arrested two including Muhammad Jaffar and Abu Baqar for selling diesel without permission.

The recovered arms, ammunition, drugs, cell phones and other valuables were confiscated and the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.