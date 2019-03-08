Share:

Discrimination is formulated when a balance is not found. Discrimination against women in Pakistan is a matter of great concern these days. Unfortunately, mostly female children are exposed to gender discrimination, and their rights are violated. Women who live in urban areas are mostly educated and professional, and thus enjoy a much better life and status than illiterate women who live in remote areas of Balochistan and interior Sindh. The condition of those belonging to these areas is miserable in comparison to the women of other parts of the country. In rural areas, women are discouraged from acquiring higher education because their culture doesn’t allow for it. Whereas women associated to the urban and modern areas are encouraged to get an education, so that they may join the technical and professional courses or institutions. But when they attain the technical or professional degree, they are not allowed to work. They are also not allowed to participate in economic activity. As a consequence, their professional education goes into the bin. This is a major drawback as it leads the nation towards economic disaster.

While gender discrimination exists in almost all societies and economies of the world, this feature is very common in Pakistan. Girls are not even asked whom do they want to marry, and parents arrange their marriages with the men of their choice. It has also been discovered that if a couple is involved in some unethical practice, people blame the girl alone. Similarly, if a woman marries twice or thrice, she is considered unacceptable, but the situation is totally different in case of men. A divorced woman is looked down upon. We are living in the male-dominated society, and that’s why females are cornered. Even parents themselves introduce and encourage gender discrepancy, so how can we blame other people for that? The real change will come when social barriers will gradually disappear in order to eliminate gender discrimination. In Pakistan, many organizations have been formed to protect the rights of women and to shun gender discrimination. Yet, a single change is not being seen. The government should have awareness about such problems and should work to actually protect the rights of women.

MAHEEN RAHEEM,

Turbat, February 21.