The Aurat March 2019 is set to take place in all major cities of Pakistan today (Friday) to coincide with and commemorate the International Women's Day.

The primary Aurat March 2019 event will commence at 3:30PM in Karachi at the famed Frere Hall, where women, trans, and non-binary folks will then take to the Abdullah Haroon Road to participate in the main rally.

It is scheduled to conclude at 6:30PM.

Apart from Karachi, various other groups of civil rights activists will be participating in Aurat Marches in Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Peshawar, and Mardan.

The Aurat March 2019 will comprise numerous activities, including speeches, performances, and a major act — which, last year, was the "funeral of patriarchy".

Prior to the Aurat March 2019, people on Twitter posted their reasons to attend the event under the hashtag #WhyIMarch.

Organisers of the Aurat March 2019 have also shared guidelines as to where participants can find the help desk, what to do in an emergency, and how the event and its management have a "zero-tolerance policy on harassment and violence".

"Bring solidarity for other struggles, so we can collectively raise our voice against oppression and injustice," they urged.

A guide to digital safety, in case of cyber harassment during or post-Aurat March, was also shared for the convenience of the activists and supporters.