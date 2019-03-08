Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Awkwafina insists diversity isn’t ‘’a trend’’ and believes Hollywood has seen a ‘’progressive shift’’.

Awkwafina thinks there has been a ‘’progressive shift’’ in Hollywood. The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star doesn’t feel diversity on screen is just a ‘’trend’’ as she believes its becoming the norm and she feels ‘’very lucky’’ to have been a part of some inclusive projects.

She said: ‘’I think that there’s a progressive shift in Hollywood right now. ‘’People’s diversity is not a trend. Diversity is something that’s just here to stay. The projects that I have been in were very reflective of that and I’m very lucky to have been on those sets.’’

29 yrs old star is proud to inspire young Asian women

The 29-year-old star is proud to inspire young Asian women and hopes when she has a family of her own, her children never have to question why they are lacking public role models. She told the Hollywood Reporter: ‘’At my first show at Sarah Lawrence College back in like 2013, I was doing a lot of soul searching as to what this career would be, what it would evolve into.

