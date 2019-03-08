Share:

FC Barcelona will expect all three points when they entertain struggling Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon, but Ernesto Valverde's men will be well advised to remember the first meeting between the two teams when they take to the pitch in the Camp Nou.

Rayo travel to Barcelona in a deep crisis after a run of five defeats ended a run of form that looked as if it would lift them out of the relegation form.

Coach Michel, who is a popular former player, still has the support of the fans, but there was press speculation last week he faced the sack after a home defeat to Girona and a bad defeat to Barca would see him lose his job.

Despite their current problems, Rayo had Barca against the ropes when the two sides met in Vallecas earlier this season and the side from the south of Madrid were leading 2-1 and just three minutes away from a historic win before Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez turned the game around to give Barca all three points.

Valverde will no doubt bear that in mind when he picks his team for Saturday, although he will almost certainly make some changes to the team which won away to Real Madrid, given that Barca have a Champions League return game at home to Olympique Lyon on Wednesday night.

That could see Samuel Umtiti given another start as he works his way back to full fitness, while there could also be opportunities for Arthur Melo and Philippe Coutinho, who is still below his best and struggling for form and Arturo Vidal, who will add bite to the midfield.

Meanwhile Nelson Semedo will probably return at right back to allow Sergi Roberto to rest ahead of the midweek game.

A win would lift Barca 15 points ahead of Real Madrid, who take their crisis to Valladolid on Sunday, while it should maintain their seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid, whose game at home to Leganes finishes just before Barca's kick-off.